Another gold for Ireland secured by New Ross native Linda Kelly

Defending champions Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot New Ross native Linda Kelly have stormed to victory in the women’s B road race at the UCI Road and Para-cycling World Championships.

The victory for Dunlevy and Kelly marks a double-double at consecutive World Championships, with the duo successful in Sunday’s women’s B individual time trial, as well as in the corresponding races at last year’s World Championships in Glasgow.

Compatriot Josephine Healion, piloted by Eve McCrystal won the bronze medal in today’s road race.

Dunlevy and Kelly, won silver in the road race and gold in the time trial at the Paris Paralympics.

