Gardaí investigate as footage goes viral of young girl being attacked in Wexford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an attack on a young girl on Sunday 20th September evening during a hurling match in Wexford.

Footage was taken of the incident that has since gone viral on social media and shows a 12 year old girl being attacked by a group of girls who set about punching and kicking the victim.

The young girl had to be taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The incident took place outside Chadwicks Wexford Park at around 6pm during the Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter Final match between the Rapparees and Oulart The Ballagh.

Gardaí have launched a full investigation into the incident.

Anyone who has any relevant information is asked to contact Wexford Gardaí on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

