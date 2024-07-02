Anti Social Behaviour in Rosslare Harbour

A Rosslare Harbour resident is calling for a piece of land known locally as “The Secret Garden” to be closed over night

The area which was once a plantation and then a dump, is now a garden amenity

The garden is being used by villagers and families but as it grew in size so did the anti social behaviour

Large groups gather till the early hours of the morning and could remain there for hours

Speaking on Morning Mix Rosari O’Neill said her quality of life has been terribly affected

Listen back to the full interview here

