Anxiety most common presenting mental health issue for people in Wexford

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, has stated that Anxiety is the most common presenting mental health issue for people of Wexford so far in 2024. Over 61% of people from Wexford who have used Turn2Me’s services in 2024 have reported anxiety, which is more than the next two common presenting issues of depression (28%) and relationship issues (21%) put together. Many people present more than one mental health issue.

Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, highlighted the diverse sources of anxiety, stemming from job pressures, exam stress, family tensions, and a noticeable surge in climate anxiety. O’Malley acknowledged the global and national impact of climate-related challenges such as flooding, rising sea levels, and coastal erosion.

O’Malley emphasised Turn2Me’s unique selling point is no waiting lists – adults can sign up on Turn2Me.ie, and use its services such as its support groups and meditation programme, on the same day. At a time when waiting lists for one-to-one counselling can be up to 18 months in Ireland, the average turnaround time between booking and attending a free counselling session on Turn2Me.ie is 3 to 5 working days.

Turn2Me provides a range of mental health services, offering up to six free one-to-one counselling sessions for adults residing in Ireland. Additionally, the charity offers unlimited free support groups covering anxiety, grief, depression, and relationship issues, accessible through Turn2Me.ie. The charity helps around 10,000 people with their mental health every year, and has helped almost 140,000 adults since the charity was founded in 2009. To avail of Turn2Me’s free mental health services, go to Turn2Me.ie.

You can listen back to the interview on Morning Mix with Fiona here

https://pod.space/morningmix/fiona-o-malley-ceo-of-turn2me

