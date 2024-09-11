Further changes to train timetables will not alter Wexford services

Irish Rail is going to amend its train timetables after numerous complaints from customers.

The current timetable only came into effect on 26th August but will be changed after issues with lengthy wait times and busy services.

The new timetable included a new 21.25hr Wexford to Gorey service, delivering a later evening connection from Wexford to Dublin Connolly.

In a statement, the company says a new timetable will come into effect on Monday 16th September after discussions with the National Transport Authority.

The changes can be found on the Irish Rail website and will not include any changes to the Rosslare services.

Related