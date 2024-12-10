Verona Murphy Responds to Speculation Over Ceann Comhairle Position

Verona Murphy TD has responded to growing speculation that she could be put forward as Ceann Comhairle, the speaker of the Dáil, as part of a potential deal among independent deputies.

Ms. Murphy responded with caution, acknowledging the discussions but emphasizing that the negotiations were still in early stages. Speaking earlier on Morning Mix she expressed appreciation for the suggestion but she clarified that any such decision would be taken with input from her supporters. She added that she would have more influence as Ceann Comhairle, which could benefit Wexford, but reiterated that the most important factor was working toward the betterment of the county.

She also reaffirmed that Wexford remains her top priority, highlighting the urgent need for action in areas such as housing, education, and infrastructure. She stressed the importance of attracting both foreign investment and new educational opportunities to Wexford.

She also touched on the vital need to address the skills shortage, particularly in sectors like building and mechanics. The Independent TD proposed a renewed focus on apprenticeships, suggesting that these programs should be promoted as equally valuable to traditional third-level degrees. She pointed out that hands-on experience through apprenticeships often leads to better outcomes in the workforce.

Ms Murphy also expressed her deep gratitude for topping the poll in the recent election and stressed that while the recognition was important, her true focus remains on serving her constituents and delivering tangible results.

Related