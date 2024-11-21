Appeal launched to Wexford Communities to support and accommodate 15 lebanon based Syrinan families

Four Irish charities have launched an appeal for communities across Ireland to support and accommodate 15 Syrian families currently facing worsening conditions in Lebanon. The Irish Red Cross, Doras, the Irish Refugee Council, and Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, are working together on the Community Sponsorship Ireland programme, which is supported by the Irish Government. The initiative focuses on finding local groups willing to help Syrian refugee families, selected in 2022 by the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP), resettle in Ireland.

The programme invites groups of friends, colleagues, or neighbours to come together and offer accommodation and integration support to refugee families. It uses a community-first model, inspired by Canada’s successful approach, to build meaningful connections that help refugees integrate sustainably and positively into local communities.

Since 2019, the four charities have assisted 26 Syrian and Afghan families through the programme, with communities across Ireland welcoming refugees. Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, praised the programme for fostering community support for refugees and enabling integration.

Niall O’Keeffe, Head of International & Migration at the Irish Red Cross, highlighted the urgency of the appeal, noting that the families are facing increasing risks due to the conflict in Lebanon and are struggling to meet basic needs. He urged people to join together and offer a warm welcome to the families arriving in Ireland.

John Lannon, CEO of Doras, emphasized the opportunity to help these families rebuild their lives in welcoming communities, while Fiona Hurley, CEO of Nasc, celebrated the compassion and commitment shown by Irish communities to support those in need. Rory O’Neill, Integration Manager at the Irish Refugee Council, expressed gratitude to the communities and refugees who have participated in the programme over the years.

The charities are ready to support interested groups, and those wishing to get involved can find more information at communitysponsorship.ie or contact communitysponsorship@Irishredcross.ie.

