Primary Care Centre in New Ross stalled & has to start again

Independent New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan has expressed his disappointment that the process for the Primary Care Centre in New Ross has to start again.

The Minister of Health has confirmed that the HSE has had to restart the process for the centre despite it taking over a decade to reach its current stage.

Michael Sheehan says the centre is vital for services such as psychological support, psychiatry, and OT appointments, which the area has long needed.

Speaking to South East Radio News Councillor Sheehan said, “Correspondences I received from the Minister of Health has confirmed that the HSE have literally gone back to the start of the process for a primary care shelter for New Ross. This has taken over a decade to get where it is and I have to say I’m very disappointed to see that the whole process starts over again but I will be campaigning very hard to make sure that New Ross gets the primary care center and hopefully a step down center for medical patients because primary care centers provide a valuable service in terms of psychological services, psychiatry and additional appointments including an OT and it’s something that the area has been crying out for for many years and other areas have gotten started after us and now have fantastic buildings open in their locality so New Ross has been left behind. ”

He continued, “I’m adamant that I will be making sure that we will be first in line for a new primary care center. I’ve suggested a new site to them they’re looking at it but they will be looking at alternative sites and we’re going to keep the pressure on the HSE to make sure that we got a fair deal.”

In a statement received by Cllr Sheehan the Department of Health has acknowledged Mr. Sheehan’s concerns about the Primary Care Centre (PCC) in New Ross. The new centre is being developed through an Operational Lease Model, but issues regarding the project’s economic viability were raised by the preferred provider. The HSE is currently exploring options and plans to re-advertise the project on the E-Tenders Procurement Platform in Q4 2024. The Department understands the local frustration due to delays and is actively working with the HSE to advance the project.

