Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme balancing payments to Wexford farmers has commenced

Balancing payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme have commenced issuing to Wexford farmers.

Wexford Minister James Browne said:

“The ANC scheme is an important support for farmers in many regions of the country and the issue of these balancing payments on time reflects the recognition by the Government of this.

The total paid to date under the 2023 ANC scheme amounts to some €2,672,173 paid to 1,299 Wexford farmers. Payments commencing today (December 1) is a significant milestone achieved and is in line with the date notified to farmers in recent weeks and last March.”

