42 County Wexford Primary Schools will soon benefit from the Government’s Hot School Meals Programme.

From next April, 1400 schools nationwide will benefit from the programme.

The scheme was introduced in 2019 as a small pilot of 30 schools.

The programme forms part of the Government’s commitment to encouraging school attendance and educational achievement by sponsoring the provision of nutritious food to children as part of their school day.

From April 2024, school meals will be available in

Ballindaggin NS, Ballyoughter NS, Bunscoil Loreto, Wexford CBS Primary School, Court NS, Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh, Gaelscoil Moshíológ Gorey, Glenbrien NS, Gorey Educate Together NS, Gusserane NS, Kilmyshall NS, Marshalstown NS, Monaseed NS, Newbawn NS, Oulart NS, Ramsgrange NS, Rathangan NS, Rathgarogue NS, Piercestown NS, Cushinstown NS, Murrintown NS, Ballymurn NS, St. Kevin’s NS Tara Hill, Mercy NS Wexford, Scoil Mhaodhóig Poulfur N.S., Monageer NS, Screen NS, St. Brigid’s NS Blackwater, St. Joseph’s NS Ballymitty, St. Patrick’s NS Courtnacuddy, St. Patrick’s NS Crossabeg, St. Joseph’s NS Bree, Shanbogh NS Rosbercon, Sacred Heart NS Caim, Scoil Mhuire Broadway, St Iberius NS Wexford, St. Joseph’s NS Kilmuckridge, St. Leonard’s NS Ballycullane, St. Mary’s NS Ballygarrett, St. Patrick’s NS Ballyroebuck, and Tombrack NS.

