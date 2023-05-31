Award for heroic actions of Wexford student on the day of her Confirmation

A Wexford student has today been presented with a Courage and Bravery Award.

12 year old Kelsey Doyle was given the award for bravely helping a family member during a serious medical emergency on the day of her Confirmation.

In a statement on the National Ambulance Service Facebook page, the student has been recognised for her achievements:

“The National Ambulance Service are pleased to announce the presentation of a Courage and Bravery Award to Scoil Mhuire Wexford Student Kelsey Doyle. This presentation is to commend Kelsey (12) for her recent heroism where she bravely assisted a family member to get assistance during a serious medical emergency.

A vital link in the Chain of Survival is recognising an emergency situation and quickly summoning help, Kelsey, on the morning she was due to make her Confirmation, acted with significant speed and calmness to get help and was lifesaving because of this.

The National Ambulance Service were delighted to surprise Kelsey in her school and gave her an opportunity to meet the team who were involved on the day.

Following the meeting Ger Carthy, Operational Resource Manager for Wexford, presented Kelsey with her award.

Speaking about the incident Community Engagement Officer Jonathan Lynch said:

“Kelsey is an inspiration to all of us, she realised the dangers of the situation and quickly sought to provide help to her family. Her quick thinking and decision making made the difference between life and death and we’re happy to present her with this bravery medal.”

The National Ambulance Service are proud to present bravery medals to children and young adults following significant acts of courage and bravery.”