120 new jobs for Enniscorthy and Dublin

Azets Ireland, the professional services firm that specialises in supporting the needs of mid-market, entrepreneurial, owner-managed, and family-owned businesses, has today announced that it is creating 120 new positions at the firm.

Azets Ireland is actively recruiting a mix of experienced hires from accounting and audit, financial services, management consultancy and tax advisory services amongst others as well as a number of people for recently created entry-level and graduate positions. Recruitment for the 120 new positions is underway with the intention to fill the roles by the end of 2024.

Azets Ireland is looking for candidates to fill positions across its core areas of audit and advisory, corporate finance, corporate governance, corporate recovery, EIIS fund management, examinership forensic accounting, tax and transaction advisory.

Today’s announcement will help drive the planned ambitious growth of the firm as it both expands its workforce and significantly enhances its presence in key regional locations throughout Ireland. Azets Ireland currently employs a team of 100 people in Ireland and operates out of Dublin and Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford in the Southeast.

Neil Hughes, CEO of Azets Ireland said “We’re delighted to announce the expansion of our team here in Ireland. Our plans to create these 120 new jobs reflects Azets Ireland’s strong commitment to grow the firm significantly in the coming years.

“We’re looking to recruit the brightest and most diverse talent to join a talented team who will shape this exciting new chapter in our growth story. New recruits will have the chance to build a successful career and progress at Azets Ireland as well to gain meaningful training and mentoring opportunities.

“The expansion of our team and the broadening of our capabilities will ensure we are best positioned to advise entrepreneurial, owner-managed and family-owned businesses. Although SMEs are the engine of Ireland’s economy, their needs have been left largely unaddressed.

“With the contraction of the technology sector, instability in the banking system and rising costs, many SMEs are facing significant pressures. From grant aid assistance to restructuring and succession planning, our team of specialists at Azets Ireland can help SMEs and family-owned businesses to chart a course through uncertain times.

“As we look to reshape the future of the accounting and professional services sector, Azets Ireland will be laser-focused on delivering against our ambitious growth strategy and be relentless in supporting the growth of SMEs and family businesses across Ireland.”

Commenting on the announcement, The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney T.D. said: “Azets’ decision to grow its presence here through the creation of an additional 120 positions is very welcome news. It’s always encouraging to see skilled jobs being created for both experienced professionals and university graduates.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone for the company and a firm recognition of the vibrant SME sector here in Ireland. As leaders in their field, I wish Neil and all the team at Azets Ireland continued success into the future as they support SMEs and family-owned businesses across the country.”

To learn more about the new positions, visit azets.ie.