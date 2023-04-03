Fr. Peter McVerry claims Housing Minister wanted to extend the eviction ban but was overruled by the Taoiseach

Fr Peter McVerry from the leading homeless charity ‘The Peter McVerry Trust’ is claiming the housing minister wanted to extend the eviction ban but was overruled by the Taoiseach.

Fr McVerry says that Minister Darragh O Brien was acting in preparation to extend the ban but was overridden by the Taoiseach. He believes that is why no preparation was put in place during the 5 month ban for mitigating the affects of ending it.

However, in a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said the claim is “100 per cent incorrect and without any foundation”.

The ban lapsed over the weekend allowing evictions to resume on a phased basis.The five-month ban on evictions was lifted over the weekend and Threshold is expecting a sharp increase in demand for its services as a result.It’s advising renters to test the validity of eviction notices after it found about 3 in 5 notices are illegitimate.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on ‘Morning Mix’ Fr Mc Verry says the legislation to allow the local authorities to buy homes from landlords should already have been put in place.

