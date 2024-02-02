Bank Holiday disruption to Rosslare – Dublin train route

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers that a revised timetable will be in place for the February Bank Holiday weekend.

Customers are advised to check times before travel at irishrail.ie or on the Iarnród Éireann app.

Corporate Communications Manager, Barry Kenny, spoke to South East Radio News about some of the disruptions on the Rosslare to Dublin Route this weekend:

“There are significant works taking place this weekend between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones covering coastal protection works and track works. That means for the Rosslare to Dublin Connolly service is that trains on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will operate with bus transfers between Greystones and Connolly in both directions. People should check times before travelling.”

