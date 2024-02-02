Wexford Apprentice star remains in the game

Wexford woman Maura Rath made her first appearance on the latest series of The Apprentice last night.

She was on the winning team following an corporate hospitality challenge in Inverness in Scotland, despite some major setbacks: many of the women’s team being unable to swim despite hosting a water based retreat, serving fishcakes covered in crumble instead of breadcrumbs and serving raw and burnt desserts.

Alan Sugar fired his first contestant of the new series – Yorkshire sales executive Oliver Medforth got the chop after encountering some difficulties making a brownie.

After being sent home, he said he’s “disappointed”, but he had a “fantastic experience” on the show.

Irish social media star Maura Rath, better known as Yoga with Maura, is originally from just outside Gorey and is now based in Dublin.

The Wexford native is no stranger to the public eye with nearly 40 thousand followers on Instagram.

She will battle it out for the £250,000 investment and mentorship as the battle continues next Thursday on BBC1 at 9pm.

Related