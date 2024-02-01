Barn owl population recovering – broods of six chicks recorded in Wexford

Irelands barn owl population is recovering with numbers not seen in over 50 years according to a survey by BirdWatch Ireland.

Last year’s Barn Owl breeding season was the best to date and even saw a number of records broken.

In August, a record 100 Barn Owl nests were recorded in Co. Cork.

For the first time ever broods of six barn owl chicks were recorded in several counties, including Wexford, Offaly, Kilkenny, Limerick and Clare.

In another Irish first, a brood of seven owlets was recorded in Tipperary.

And 150 broods were ringed in total which is the highest number to date.

The numbers provide ’cause for optimism’ according to BirdWatch Irelands Alan McCarthy who coordinated the survey.

Related