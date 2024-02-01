Planning permission finally granted for a state of the art hotel to be built on Wexford Quayfront

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for a state of the art hotel to be built on Wexford Quayfront.

The hotel will be built at the end of Wexford bridge after seven years of setbacks.

An Bord Pleanála had previsouly backed down from a High Court legal challenge by Wexford businessmen Colm and Anthony Neville over its decision to refuse planning permission a second time for a new 142-bedroom hotel on Commercial Quay.

Wexford County Council twice gave it the go-ahead before their decisions were appealed by third parties and Speaking to South East Radio this morning Wexford businessmen Colm Neville says there’s still a long road ahead.

