BBC journalists search for family and friends of deceased Wexford man who’s body lay undiscovered for some time

Journalists in the UK are searching for anyone who knew a deceased Wexford man.

Patrick Redmond passed away in 2020 and his remains lay undetected in his London apartment for some time before his body was discovered.

The BBC want to find out more about the man to put together a tribute to his life.

BBC journalist Abiona Bola Spoke to AJ Walsh in South East Radio News this afternoon and said that:

“Its one thing to have a moving story but we want to have photos of Mr. Redmond so that people can really connect with him.”

Ms. Bola outlined the information that they have about Patrick to help any family, friends or neighbours to identify him. He was born in February 1944 in Wexford and was 76 at the time of his passing. He married Sheila Anne Redmond (née Mooney) in Ealing, London 1972 and they had one daughter, Patricia Redmond who was born in 1973. He lived in Ealing for approximately 50 years. He died in tragic circumstances in 2020 but the exact cause of death has not yet been determined. He was left in his flat for some time after his passing and neighbours had to call for help when they realised that something was amiss. The fact that it took so long to find his body is something that Abiona also wants to address: “That’s part of the tragedy of the whole story is that help was asked for by the neighbours, but it seems that it took some time for help to be given, leading to a delay in discovering his remains.” A dedicated email address has been set up for anyone to send any information or details regarding Patrick Redmonds life: predmond@bbc.co.uk

Related