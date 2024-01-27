Wexford secondary school gets approval for extension

A secondary school in Kilmuckridge has been granted approval for an extension.

Coláiste An Átha currently has 195 boys and 172 girls in attendance, but due to increased demand for places, the school has been seeking an extension for quite some time.

The interdenominational school is led by school principal Ms. Elizabeth Martin, who has been congratulated by Senator Malcolm Byrne for getting the project over the line.

Senator Byrne who sits on the board of the school told South East Radio News that this extension is a very welcome addition to the school and the area:

“There is a lot of demand for places in the school and this will provide additional classrooms, an art room and textile rooms so this is really welcome news.”

