TG4 series heads to Wexford for history of Murphy surname

A new seven-part series, Sloinne, on TG4, delves into the fascinating stories behind Ireland’s most common surnames.

The first series showcases surnames like Ó Flaithearta, Ó Murchú, Ó Ceallaigh, Ó Súilleabháin, Ó Domhnaill, Seoighe, and Ó Conchubhair.

In the second episode of Sloinne, Noelle Gallagher (Ní Mhurchú), the daughter of the former RTÉ broadcaster Liam Ó Murchú, is discovering the fascinating history behind her family’s surname.

Noelle Gallagher (Ní Mhurchú) Brian Ó Cléirigh at Fr Murphy 1798 Centre

Her journey takes her from Co. Dublin, where the retired secondary school teacher currently lives, to Co. Wexford, where she meets Conchubhair Ó Crualaoich (local historian), Colm Morris, caretaker of Ferns Castle (North Wexford) and learns all about the defiant Father John Murphy and the battle of Oulart and the Battle of Vinegar Hill with Brian Ó Cléirigh (historian).

You can catch the second episode featuring Wexford on TG4 on Sunday 28th January 2024 at 8.30pm.

