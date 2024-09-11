Beginners luck for Wexford Tellybingo player

It was beginners luck for a Wexford Tellybingo winner last Friday 6th September.

The lucky player said they had only been playing the game for five weeks.

They were still in shock when they went in to collect their Snowball prize of €50,005.

The winning ticket was purchased at Maxol Bellefield in Enniscorthy.

When colleting their winnings they said:

“You probably won’t believe this but I only started playing Telly Bingo five weeks ago so this is total beginners luck! I have had a few wins so far in the game between Lucky lines and Four corners so it’s been great but getting the Snowball was unexpected. There were about 10 winners waiting on just one number when I was playing on Friday afternoon. It was down to the final number and my luck was most definitely in! My motto has always been that if you’re not in, you can’t win and look how true that’s proved to be.”

Related