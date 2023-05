Bernard Phelan – the Irishman detained in Iran for more than six months – is to be released.

The Iranian Embassy in Dublin says he is to be pardoned and released on consular and humanitarian grounds.

The 64-year-old from Tipperary was arrested while taking pictures of a mosque last October.

He was initially sentenced to three and a half years on spying charges, but it was increased to six and a half, with no explanation.