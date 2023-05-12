Tailteann Cup- Wexford V Fermanagh

The Tailteann Cup senior football Group four continues on Sunday when Wexford travel to take on Fermanagh in Enniskillen.

Throw in is at 1pm with fully live coverage on South East Radio with Liam Spratt

Manager John Hegarty looks ahead to the game –

“Tough place to go to Fermanagh, different style of football to what we would have faced in the league. And everybody is used to what Northern football brings. They’ve a really strong side. Having said that we have some bodies back that we didn’t have in the league. I would like to think it will be our strongest line up when we finalise it”.