Wexford Schools to receive Extensions

A number of County Wexford schools have recently received news related to extension projects.

This was confirmed by Wexford TD James Browne.

Among the schools receiving positive news, Scoil Mhuire Coolcots has been approved for a modular build of one special classroom, four mainstream classrooms and four support teaching rooms for special education teachers. The approval from the Department of Education will result in Scoil Mhuire catering for all pupils enrolled in the school for the 2023/2024 school year.

Meanwhile Kilrane N.S. received initial project approval for a modular extension to cater for a special education needs unit classroom reconfiguration. Elsewhere Castletown N.S. has been approved to proceed to tender for a modular extension reconfiguring two mainstream classrooms. Nearby, Coolgreany N.S. has been approved to go to tender for a modular extension reconfiguring a special educational needs unit.

“I’m delighted that these schools have benefited from such positive news in recent days. I commend the schools’ principals and boards of management for their hard work in preparing these grant applications. I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to ensure that County Wexford schools benefit from construction projects to facilitate their continued expansion thanks to rising roll numbers”, Minister Browne said.