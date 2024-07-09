Boil Notice in Ferns to continue

This morning marks the 11th day people in Ferns are boiling their water before use.

In a statement from Irish Water to South East Radio over the weekend the notice has been put in place to protect the well being of residents.

The notice is to remain in place until further notice after traces of cryptosporidium were found in the water supply.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran the Director of Services with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore said it could be 2-3 weeks before the matter is resolved.

Listen back here to the full interview with Eamonn Hore:

