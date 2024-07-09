The Think Before You Flush campaign collaborates with Wexford County Council

023 was the first year of collaboration between the Think Before You Flush campaign, Wexford County Council and the Blue Flag programme, with the combined goal of educating beach goers around what should and should not be flushed down public toilets when visiting the coast during the summer months. 2024 has seen a continuation of this landmark collaboration and the goal remains the same; keeping Irelands beautiful Blue Flag beaches and marinas clean and tidy and protecting our spectacular marine habitats from sewage based pollution.

The “Think Before You Flush” campaign, operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Uisce Éireann, emphasises the importance of appropriate flushing behaviour and disposal of items including wipes and other sanitary products, even if they are labelled as flushable. Only the 3 Ps: pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet, everything else should go in the bin. When items such as wipes and sanitary products are flushed down the toilet, they can cause serious blockages in waste water systems, causing sewage overflows which can pollute our rivers, lakes, beaches and coastlines.

Recognising the urgent need to protect Ireland’s remarkable coastal ecosystems, Wexford County Council has united in their commitment to spread awareness about the campaign and promote responsible waste disposal practices. Under this collaborative effort, participating Authorities will display Think Before You Flush signage on Blue Flag Beaches and marinas, offering clear instructions on appropriate flushing behaviour, highlighting the main items people incorrectly flush down their toilets (the ‘Dirty Dozen’) and encouraging visitors to use designated sanitary waste bins.

Bronagh Moore, Coastal Communities Manager at Clean Coasts, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaborative efforts and support of the campaign: ‘It’s fantastic to see Wexford County Council supporting the Think Before You Flush campaign. This collaboration between councils and environmental programmes is crucial in safeguarding our Blue Flag Beaches and marinas. Their efforts and ongoing commitment to protecting our coastlines and freshwater bodies will help ensure vibrant ecosystems for future generations to enjoy.’

Talking about the importance of safeguarding our Blue Flag beaches and marinas Mary Hussey of Uisce Éireann said: ‘By partnering with Clean Coasts and Uisce Éireann’s Think Before You Flush campaign, Wexford County Council aims to foster a culture of environmental responsibility, where individuals can take proactive steps to protect our coastal habitats. The success of this campaign hinges on the participation and support of Wexford’s stakeholders, including the public, beachgoers, residents, and tourists alike. The hard work, and positivity of everyone involved is inspiring to see.’

This summer bathing season we are asking all water lovers to support our Local Authorities and the Think Before You Flush campaign in creating a surge of environmental responsibility. By making small changes, together we can have a huge impact. Let’s upgrade our flushing habits and ride the wave of change towards healthier marine environments!

Learn more about the Think Before You Flush campaign at https://thinkbeforeyouflush.org/

