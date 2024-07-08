Status Yellow Rainfall Alert issued for Wexford and 17 other counties from Tuesday morning

The weather in Wexford is set to take a turn for the worse with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow rain alert for tomorrow.

The warning is for 18 counties in total – all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

The 24-hour alert will come into effect at 4am tomorrow (Tuesday), with the forecaster warning of localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Met Éireann’s Mark Bowe said that the rain will be “heavy and persistent” throughout tomorrow afternoon and evening in particular.

