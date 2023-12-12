Boil Water Notice for Kiltealy water supply has been lifted with immediate effect

The Boil Water Notice issued on the Kiltealy Public Water Supply in Co. Wexford has been lifted with immediate effect. Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), customers can now resume normal use of the water supply.

The notice, which was issued on Friday, 1 December, was put in place to protect the health of approximately 250 customers due to elevated turbidity in the supply.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council worked to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible and following the successful completion of remedial works and the receipt of a number of satisfactory water samples, the Boil Water Notice has been lifted.

Uisce Eireann’s Jim Fitzgerald acknowledged the impact of the notice on homes and businesses and thanked the community for their support while we worked to lift the notice.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health and we worked to lift the notice as quickly as it was safe to do so. We are grateful to customers, elected representatives and the media for their assistance in sharing information on the boil water notice.”

Uisce Éireann continues to provide detailed, real-time, and local information about water service and supply issues on www.water.ie. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and updates are also issued via Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare. Business customers can sign up to Uisce Éireann’s text alert system to receive updates on supply interruptions over four hours in duration at www.water.ie/business-updates. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit www.water.ie/vulnerablecustomer

