Wexford woman Alice Doyle has been successful in becoming Deputy President of the IFA

Alice Doyle has made history today by becoming the first woman to be elected deputy president of the Irish Farmers Association
The vote result was announced at the election count centre at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin, where counting continues for the IFA president position.
Doyle beat off competition from Galway dairy farmer Pat Murphy for the position of deputy president.
Before her election, she was chair of the IFA National Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee for the past two years.
Alice Doyle has been farming with her husband Tom on their beef and tillage farmer near Ballyoughter in Co. Wexford for over 30 years.