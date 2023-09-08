Wexford couple killed after being hit by a car in Rome named locally

An Irish couple knocked down and killed in Italy have been named as Paul and Mary O’Reilly from Kilmore in Co. Wexford.

They were holidaying in Rome when they were hit by a car at lunchtime yesterday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is providing consular assistance to the family of the couple who were aged 59 and 60.

Chair of Rosslare District Council Jim Moore is related to Mary and spoke of the shock to Alan Corcoran this morning.

“For the last 12-18 hours the family have been coming to terms with the shock. I suppose really we are on a journey of coming to terms with the difficulty of understanding how this could happen. But the fact remains that we are gathered around the family to support them on a journey that is obviously going to be difficult.”

The Chair of the Wexford IFA has paid tribute to the couple. “Its hard to find words. To everyone in Kilmore and their families, sincere sympathies.”

Post mortems will be carried out and it is understood that police have spoken to the man who was driving the car.

