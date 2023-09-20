Bord Gáis Energy to cut electricity and gas prices.

Bord Gáis Energy has become the latest supplier to cut electricity and gas prices.

The company, which is one of the big four suppliers in the market, will reduce unit rates of both fuels by 15.5pc and to cut its standing charges by the same percentage.

The reductions, that will apply to all its 600,000 customers, will take effect from November 9th.The average electricity bill will go down to €1,948 over a year which means customers will save around €357. The average gas bill will plummet to €1,607 with the savings of €274.

Related