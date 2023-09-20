New Ross town regeneration plan looks set to transform local community

New Ross town regeneration plan is at draft stage as the town centre looks set to undergo a major transformation.

A final public consultation meeting will be held tomorrow evening from 6pm onwards at the Tholsol Council buildings and locals are encouraged to attend. The plan is the first of it’s kind for New Ross and involves a 320 page draft document compiled by Cunnane Stratton Reynolds and A Playful City. Plans include a new town centre, pedestrian bridges, a zipline at high hill and longer opening hours for businesses.

There were a wide ranging number of suggestions for change, including for more hang out spaces for young people, rainbow pedestrian crossings, public toilets in the town centre and more lighting as a majority of respondents found the town centre not be safe at night.

Speaking to South East Radio Town regeneration Officer Mick McCormack says they are seeking millions of euro in funding.

