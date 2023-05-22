Boy killed in tractor incident in Mayo named locally

There’s shock in Claremorris in Co. Mayo after the death of a 13 year old boy.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries when the tractor he was driving overturned on a local road at Scarduane on Saturday evening.

The teenager was transferred from Galway hospital to Temple St. in Dublin, but died there yesterday.

Oisin McGovern a reporter with the Mayo News explained more about the events:

‘The tractor, as I understand, hit a tree and then went into a ditch. He was then removed to Galway University Hospital but they were unable to do much for him there. He was then subsequently moved to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where he had unfortunately life threatening injuries. Sometime on Sunday his life support machine was switched off.’

According to the Irish Mirror, the boy has been named locally as Kyle Pilbrow.

It’s understood Kyle’s family are well-known locally.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road was then fully reopened to traffic yesterday.