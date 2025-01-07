Breaking News as Breaking Ground commences at Wexford General Hospital

In some breaking news this afternoon the enabling works for the 97-bed Ward Block have commenced on site at Wexford General Hospital.

The enabling works include the building of a multi-story car park.

The works commenced yesterday January 6th and it is a is a 12-month project.

It’s expected that the first cars will be parking in the car park this time next year January 2026

Immediately after that it is expected that works on the 97-bed Ward Block will commence.

And, further good news, works have also commenced on the permanent MRI Scanner, which should be fully functional in the 1st quarter of 2026.

