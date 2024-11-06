BREAKING: Taoiseach Simon Harris announces general election date of Friday November 29th

The Taoiseach Simon Harris has this evening (Wednesday) said that he intends to dissolve the Dáil this Friday in ahead of a general election on November 29th.

Speaking to RTÉ News, the Fine Gael leader confirmed the date, following months of speculation.

On Friday, it will be the constitutional responsibility for the Taoiseach to travel to Áras an Uachtarain and seek a dissolution of the Dáil from the President.

