Wexford Man Liam Griffin Awarded Honorary Doctorate

Messages of congratulations have been paid to former Wexford Hurling Manager Liam Griffin on his award of an honorary doctorate from South East Technological University.

Liam Griffin Brought Wexford hurling to All Ireland Glory in 1996 and runs successful business in hospitality in Wexford.

The award was made by another Wexford man, former Provost of Trinity College and now President of SETU, Patrick Prendergast.

Liam Griffin thanked all involved in his nomination and says SETU will have a tremendous economic impact on Wexford and the South East.

