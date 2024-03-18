Back to News

Call for help to run Fleadh 2024

News

AuthorNews Desk

Preparations are stepping up for the All Ireland Fleadh which is taking place in Wexford town from August 4th to 11th

With over half a million visitors expected during the Fleadh a call is going out for accomodation around the county

Anyone with accomodation available is asked to register on the Fleadh website

Another appeal is going out to anyone in interested in volunteering to work at the various events

Committee member Councillor George Lawlor  says the successful running of week long event will depend largely  on the availability of volunteers

 

