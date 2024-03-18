Call for help to run Fleadh 2024

Preparations are stepping up for the All Ireland Fleadh which is taking place in Wexford town from August 4th to 11th
With over half a million visitors expected during the Fleadh a call is going out for accomodation around the county
Anyone with accomodation available is asked to register on the Fleadh website
Another appeal is going out to anyone in interested in volunteering to work at the various events
Committee member Councillor George Lawlor says the successful running of week long event will depend largely on the availability of volunteers