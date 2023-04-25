Call for mortgage interest relief for homeowners in Wexford

Sinn Fein will bring a plan to the Dáil tonight that would provide mortgage interest relief for struggling homeowners in Wexford.

The party’s motion will call on the government to act on this issue as they say rising mortgage rates are putting homeowners under severe financial pressure.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, says the government can and must introduce time-limited mortgage interest relief for homeowners hit by interest rate increases.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ Mr Doherty says that the government can and must do something to help families with these bills.