Tender worth more than €200 million investment approved for Rosslare Europort

The Government cabinet has today approved a tender worth more than €200 million investing in Rosslare Europort.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD outlined how “the works will include new Department of Agriculture inspection facilities, Revenue customs facilities, Garda immigration offices and other facilities.

“This is a terrific development for Rosslare Europort and the wider Wexford and South East economy. I’m glad that my Government colleagues are in a position to approve this tender as its works will transform the port, bringing Rosslare Europort up to the standard of a Tier One port. These works will make Rosslare Europort one of the most modern ports in Europe and act as an economic driver for County Wexford.

“Works are expected to get underway this summer before concluding in 2025. I am delighted to confirm this tender approval and I look forward to seeing the port continue to grow from strength to strength in the coming years.”

“I was glad to get Rosslare Europort specifically named in the Programme for Government for the first time and importance this has given the Port is reflected in this investment”, Minister Browne concluded.

The positive news comes as the latest figures issued by Ianród Éireann revealed that the port had exceeded 200,000 freight units for the first time ever. The freight figures are unprecedented and are the largest in the port’s history.

The figures show that overall in the past two years freight at Rosslare has grown cumulatively by 53%, with a 398% increase in continental trade. 2022 also saw the port secure a new twice weekly direct service to Zeebrugge with Finnlines, part of the Grimaldi group.

On the passenger front, it was stated that over 550,000 people used the port last year. That’s an increase of 128% on 2021 and just 5% behind where things were pre-pandemic.