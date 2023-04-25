Uninsured drivers in Wexford costing motorists dearly

184 claims relating to accidents in Wexford caused by uninsured and untraced drivers have been made over the last five years.

This is according to the Motor Insurers Bureau who also state that there have been more than 10 thousand similar claims made across the country.

The MIBI is predicting that number will increase in the next 12 to 18 months.

The knock on effect of this is that Motorists have to pay between €150 and €175 extra on their premiums to cover uninsured drivers claims.

The MIBI is predicting that number will increase in the next 12 to 18 months.

Speaking about the claims figures, MIBI Chief Executive David Fitzgerald said, “Unfortunately as the number of uninsured vehicles grows, the number of claims relating to accidents caused by uninsured drivers also rise. With the level of uninsured vehicles on Irish roads potentially the highest in the EU, we need to do all we can to discourage people driving illegally without insurance. As the reduction in claims received by the MIBI over the course of the pandemic highlights, when there are fewer journeys undertaken by uninsured drivers the claims figures quickly drop”.

Mr Fitzgerald concluded that he wants to see urgent enactment of the Road Traffic and Roads Bill and then full implementation once it becomes law. It will allow Gardaí to check if the driver is insured by scanning the licence plate number.

Elsewhere on the roads:

Speed cameras on Ireland’s road networks could in future be able to tell if you’re not wearing a seat belt or are using your phone.

The Irish Times reports a tender document from Gardai includes a request for information on emerging technologies which can also determine if someone breaks a red light.

Bids are being sought to replace the existing GoSafe network of speed cameras, however any new system being considered may require legal changes.