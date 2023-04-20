Calls on Government to fund Rosslare Port for offshore wind energy hub

The government is being urged to take action to develop Rosslare Europort to become an offshore wind energy hub.

According to Noel Cuniffe CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, the opportunity that offshore wind presents to Ireland is larger than anything we have at the moment and will allow Ireland to become energy independent.

Mr Cuniffe told South East Radio that the government need to provide seed funding to get the project started.

Currently Belfast is the only port on the island of Ireland that is able to construct an offshore windfarm, but to meet Irelands 2030 energy targets, at least ten offshore windfarms need to be constructed.

According to Mr Cuniffe, the construction of an offshore wind hub will create jobs and bring industry to the area.