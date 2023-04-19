Dog fouling in Wexford a ‘major public health issue’

A public health issue in Wexford is getting out of hand and councillors are calling for people to take responsibility and clean up after their dogs, according to concerns raised by Councillor Michael Whelan at the New Ross Municipal District meeting.

Councillor Whelan has asked for more to be done to tackle the issue.

Chair of New Ross District, Michael Sheehan told South East Radio that this is a ‘major public health issue’ and that active campaigns need to be run to remind dog owners of the importance of picking up after your dog.

“More resources are being put into combatting this, it is a public health issue. No matter where you bring your dogs you have to pick up after them. If you don’t know it, you should know it and if you don’t do it, you will be caught and you will be fined.”

Meanwhile in Wexford town, there is calls for more dog wardens to combat the issue.

Concerned residents are asking for people to pick up after their dogs, one resident Anne Troy, told South East Radio that the situation is unacceptable and its down to the dog owners and places like Min Ryan Park are being destroyed with dog excrement.