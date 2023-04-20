Show Me ID – Be Age OK 2023 campaign

The campaign is aimed at driving awareness among retail employees of Ireland’s youth responsible training platform and was launched today at Pettitt’s SuperValu in Enniscorthy.

Today saw the launch of the National 2023 Show Me ID – Be Age OK campaign by Minister of State for Law Reform, James Browne TD. The campaign, which is now in its sixth year, encourages retail staff across Ireland to take a free training course on the Show Me ID website which gives them the skills they need to prevent youth access to age restricted products.

Participants can expect to be trained on how to uphold proper retail standards when selling age-restricted products such as alcohol, tobacco products and lottery tickets. By taking the training module, staff will learn how to handle difficult situations, identify fake identification, and reduce the risk of selling age-restricted products to minors.