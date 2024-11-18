Candidates in Wexford Urged to Sign ‘Dementia Pledge’ and Commit to Addressing Urgent Community Needs

Parties and candidates in the General Election have been called on to sign a ‘Dementia Pledge’ and keep dementia a priority in the new Government.

People living with dementia in Co Wexford urgently need a long-term solution to address their pressing health care, social needs and support to remain at home in their communities.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) launched its election initiative ‘Deliver on Dementia – Make a Pledge to Keep Dementia a Priority’ – with candidates of all parties and Independents urged to sign up now at www.dementiapledge.ie.

Given the rising need for dementia supports and services, it’s vital the next Government build on investment in recent years and continue to address the challenges faced by people impacted by dementia in every community in Ireland, especially in rural Ireland.

During the campaign, candidates can also share their support publicly using the tag #DementiaPledge.

In turn, voters will be able to log on to the portal and see which candidates in their constituency have given their commitment to people with dementia and their carers.

Cathryn O’Leary, The ASI’s National Community Engagement Manager and a native of Kilrush, Co Wexford, is calling on local General Election candidates to support the dementia pledge.

“In my work at The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, I can see first-hand the difference Government support provides to people living with dementia and the people who care for them. I know that the work that my colleagues and I do makes a real difference to people’s lives, each and every day. It’s so important that dementia remains a priority for the new Government.

“I really hope to see local General Election candidates get behind families affected by dementia and support our Dementia Pledge at www.dementiapledge.ie.“

The ASI’s Head of Advocacy, Research and Public Affairs, Cormac Cahill said an estimated 64,000 people in Ireland live with dementia, with the number projected to reach 150,000 by 2045. An estimated 2,163 people live with dementia in Wexford.

He urged a ‘dementia vote’ in this election – and for voters to reserve their support for candidates who are committed to the pledge.

“In recent years, Ireland has made significant progress in supporting people with dementia and their carers. However, momentum is essential from the next Government to continue and expand these gains.

“The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is ambitious for the lives of those with dementia and those who care for and support them. We urge all candidates to recognise dementia care as a priority and integrate it into their election issues, manifestos and future Government programmes.”

The ASI has also launched its Election Manifesto which includes six core commitments and can be viewed at dementiapledge.ie

National research conducted by The ASI in 2023 found that:

63% of family carers struggle to access essential services

33% of those with dementia report insufficient access to necessary services

63% of people with dementia live at home, with limited access to community support

50% of carers face financial challenges, with many struggling to make ends meet

Young Onset Dementia: Increased support is needed for those diagnosed at a younger age. Dementia which occurs under the age of 65 is often referred to as young-onset dementia.

