Cannabis worth €4.1m seized at Rosslare Europort

Yesterday, (12/12/2023), as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, Revenue officers seized approximately 200kgs of herbal cannabis and 30kgs of cannabis resin at Rosslare Europort.

The illicit drugs, with an approximate value of €4,190,440, were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Wexford.

Separatly, today (13/12/2023), as a part of a joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the DMR East Central Divisional Drugs Unit, Revenue officers seized approximately 24.5Kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €490,000 in Dublin.

Two males, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, were arrested by An Garda Síochána and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

