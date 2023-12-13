Council urged to acquire former New Ross school site for housing purposes

The former CBS School in New Ross is coming to the market, P N O’Gorman Auctioneers has confirmed the upcoming sale of the former CBS School on behalf of the Congregation of Christian Brothers.

The historical landmark site in a central location will come to the market with the guide price of €325,000 next January.

Local Councillor Michael Sheehan, says that the 2 acre site should be acquired by the council to provide much needed housing in the area:

“Site like this are coming to the market slowly but surely. So I believe that the Council should lead the charge to acquire the site which is a downtown prime site, ideal for a mix use of housing.”

Photos courtesy of P N O’Gorman Auctioneers.

