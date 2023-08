CAO offers will be coming out next Wednesday for Wexford Leaving Cert students.

62,000 sixth year pupils received their exam results yesterday morning.

Their marks have been artificially boosted by an average of 7.9 percent.

Guidance Counsellor, Betty McLoughlin has this advice for Wexford students waiting for their CAO offer:

“I would just say distract yourself and find people to talk to and try not to worry”.