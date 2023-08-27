Electoral Boundary Commissions report due to be published on Wednesday – Changes due for Wexford

Next Wednesday morning we will see the Electoral Boundary Commission’s report being published.

This could see County Wexford being split into two constituencies.

The Electoral Boundary Commission is currently investigating political representation nationwide.

Here in Wexford the population far outweighs its political representation – With five TDs currently, this could be increased to six.

Councillor George Lawlor told South East Radio that the County could be split into North and South with three seats in each constituency.

The latest census figures show that Wexford has 14,000 people above the 30,000 threshold per TD.