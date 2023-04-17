Carjacking incidents on the rise in Wexford

Gardaí are tackling a nationwide increase in carjacking and car theft offences, according to figures issued by An Garda Síochána.

The figures show that more than 1300 vehicles were stolen across the country and 33 carjacking incidents have taken place so far this year.

While the numbers are highest in Dublin, many of the incidents have been reported here in Wexford.

A woman in Wexford was the victim when she was approached by 3 men with baseball bats who stole her car in March.

James Browne TD, told South East Radio that the Department of Justice is tackling these type of crimes, by increasing sentencing for five years to ten years and recruiting additional Gardaí.

There is currently a recruitment drive for new Gardaí to sign up with a view to hiring up to 1000 new members to the force.