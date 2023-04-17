Wexford community group shortlisted in the .IE Digital Town Awards 2023

The Enjoy Enniscorthy initiative has been shortlisted for its efforts in promoting Enniscorthy as a smart and sustainable place to live, work, invest and visit.

National suicide charity Turn2Me which offers free counselling and peer support through a fully online, digital platform has also been shortlisted.

The .IE Digital Town Awards recognise and reward projects with a digital element created by town groups, individuals and local communities.

The Enjoy Enniscorthy Virtual Hub, shortlisted in the Rising Star category, is a community based digital project with the aim of promoting Enniscorthy as a smart and sustainable place to live, work, invest and visit. The town has struggled economically in recent years and the local community decided that digital innovation was needed to reinvigorate and reimagine Enniscorthy’s story.

.IE, the national registry for .ie domain names, is delighted to announce that a community group from Wexford has been shortlisted for the .IE Digital Town Awards 2023. The awards, now in their 3rd year and have welcomed Vodafone as a partner for 2023, recognise and reward projects created by town groups and local communities that have a digital element, supporting Ireland’s digital development. .IE provides the pathway for people, communities and businesses to access and unlock a digital world of potential and opportunity by managing the infrastructure that allows this to happen.

In addition, national suicide charity Turn2Me, has also been shortlisted in the Community category. The fully online, digital platform offers free counselling and peer support in a safe, anonymous confidential space, eliminating barriers to accessing support including cost, waiting lists and travel time.

The awards offer a prize fund of €100,000 which is split across the 10 categories. Winners will be announced at a Gala Awards event on Wednesday 24th May.